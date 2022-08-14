Man seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle crossing Hwy 13 in Burnsville

A man was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville.

Troopers say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Yalemberhan Girma Biru of Minneapolis, was crossing the highway, walking north when he was struck. State patrol did not disclose the circumstances of the crash. However, they do say alcohol was involved on the part of the driver.

That section of Highway 13 does have a crosswalk. But it's unclear actually where the victim crossed.

Biru is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. Troopers did not say what charges he might face.