Man sentenced in fatal shooting of pregnant ex-girlfriend at Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville, resulting in the death of her and her baby, was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Donte McCray, 33, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal and her baby, Messiah. Dakota County Judge David Lutz sentenced McCray to 306 months for O'Neal's death and 261 months for her baby's death, totaling 567 months (47.25 years) to be served consecutively.

According to court records, O’Neal was sitting in her vehicle in the Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot on Jan. 8, 2023, when McCray shot her once in the neck. O’Neal was rushed to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where hospital staff delivered her baby boy, Messiah.

O’Neal was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nine days later, court records state her baby died from "complications of firearm-related maternal death status – post emergent cesarean section" and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to charges, the couple had gotten into a fight earlier in the day over McCray's infidelity. McCray initially claimed the shooting was an accident, but later admitted he was angry when O’Neal backed a car into him when she dropped him off at work, so he pointed a gun and fired at her.

O’Neal was a mother to three children and a certified nursing assistant who the family said had endless talents.

"We care for her, knowing that we love her and she would truly be missed by all of us out here," said her mom, Katina O'Neal, during a previous interview with FOX 9.