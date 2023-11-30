Man sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of pregnant woman in St. Paul

A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman in St. Paul was sentenced Thursday morning.

Ramsey County judge Maria Mitchell sentenced Paul Harris, 24, to 463 months (38.5 years) in prison with credit for 260 days served in connection to the death of Gabriella Dehoyos.

"The only thing that you can do at this point is try to make a better life. But your life is not over. And you could make amends to the family by living a better life," Judge Mitchell told Harris during sentencing.

According to court records, on March 13, 2023, Dehoyos was riding in a Kia SUV with her boyfriend and three young children near the area of the Interstate 94 ramp and an old Sears store in St. Paul when a gunman pulled right up alongside and fired.

Dehoyos was shot in the head, and her boyfriend drove her to Regions Hospital. She underwent immediate surgery, but she did not survive her injuries. Dehoyos was seven weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Harris was charged with one count each of being an illegible person in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree murder by drive-by shooting. He pleaded guilty to the latter charge in September.