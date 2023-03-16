Pregnant woman dies in hospital days after being shot in the head: SPPD

A 21-year-old pregnant woman shot inside a car in St. Paul on Monday recently died from her injuries, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department said they were called to Regions hospital on Monday for a woman brought to the emergency room by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the woman recently died from her injuries. She was early in her pregnancy, and the fetus did not survive.

Officers said the 21-year-old was shot inside a car near the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street. The people with her in the car drove her to the hospital. Authorities are asking anyone who may have been in the area just before 5 p.m. on Monday to contact the SPPD at 651-266-5650.

This is the 7th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made.