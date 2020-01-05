Man rushed to hospital after shooting in north Minneapolis

Officers say a man is in serious but stable condition after being hit by gunfire Sunday evening in North Minneapolis.

Police responded to 30th Avenue North and Thomas Avenue North around 6:15 p.m. for the shooting.

At the scene, police say they found the victim was bleeding from the mouth. He was taken to the hospital where officers say he is in serious but stable condition.

Officers are now working to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.