Man killed, woman injured after road rage incident leads to motorcycle crash in Hibbing, Minnesota

A 46-year-old man died and a 26-year-old woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

The Hibbing Police Department said the crash occurred along Brooklyn Drive in front of the Napa Auto Parts store around 3 p.m.

Police said a road rage incident involving the motorcycle and another vehicle preceded the crash, after which the motorcycle lost control on the gravel and crashed. The other vehicle was not involved in the crash.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Hibbing Fire Department paramedics attending to a man and a woman who were lying on the road.

The victims were transported to nearby hospital. The man, identified as Garry Brill, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.