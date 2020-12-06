Man killed in Stearns County farming accident

A man doing work on a farm in a small Stearns County township died after an accident this weekend, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say they responded early Saturday morning to a farm off Highway 22 in Eden Lake Township, Minnesota for the report of a man who had been using a skid steer loader to move large hay bales and had rolled the machine into a pit.

The 911 caller said the man, identified as Todd Sieben, was trapped in the loader and unable to get out.

While a larger tow truck was in route, deputies say attempts were made with farm equipment to get the loader out of the pit. However, they were unable to successfully pull out the machine.

The tow truck was able to remove the loader. However, deputies say Sieben was found dead inside the machine.

Deputies say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.