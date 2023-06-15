Man killed in Plymouth assault, suspect arrested: Police

A man in Plymouth was arrested after another man died from injuries sustained during an assault on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Plymouth Police Department said officers responded to a reported assault around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Saratoga Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

A man has been arrested in connection to the incident and is being held at Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree murder. Police said they are not releasing further information and the investigation is ongoing.