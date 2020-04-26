Man killed in motorcycle crash in Stearns County, Minnesota

A 57-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at 9:02 p.m., officials received an emergency call about a single motorcycle crash on County Road 17 and 425th Street in Millwood Township.

When officials arrived on scene, a witness was already performing CPR. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, Patrick Kraker of Waite Park, was driving his red 2002 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic southbound on County Road 17 when it left the roadway, went into an open field and crashed.