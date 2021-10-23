Man killed in crash on Hwy 100 in Brooklyn Center

article

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday on northbound Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center.

According to officials, at about 9:24 p.m., a Ford Econoline was exiting from Highway 100 to Humboldt Avenue when the driver lost control and rolled down the embankment, landing on its side on the Highway.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, died of his injuries. He was identified as Javier Cerrito Granados of Minneapolis.

It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt, and it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.