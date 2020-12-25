Man killed in Christmas morning wreck on icy road in Cannon Falls, Minn.

A 66-year-old man is dead after a crash on Christmas morning in Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol says the victim, Elton Behnken of Mantorville, was headed south around 6:13 a.m. on Highway 52 when his vehicle went off the road and rolled in the median ditch.

Behnken was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. They also report that Behnken wasn't wearing a seat belt.