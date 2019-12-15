Man killed after snowmobile hits truck in Montgomery, Minn.

A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile collided with a truck in Montgomery, Minnesota, the Le Sueur Sheriff's Office reports.

First responders were called to Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue at 4:40 p.m. for the crash.

At the scene, deputies found the snowmobile driver, later identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, had been thrown from the snowmobile.

First responders worked to treat Haynes but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the early investigation seems to show Haynes was headed at a high rate of speed north on a trail when he was unable able to stop in time for the crossing on Lexington Road. At the crossing, his snowmobile hit a westbound pickup truck.

Deputies say alcohol was not a factor in the collision.