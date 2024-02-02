Man killed after being struck by minivan in St. Paul

article

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash after a man was hit by a minivan on Van Dyke Street.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the intersection of East Mechanic Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police say that a man driving a minivan turned south on Van Dyke Street when he struck the victim who was walking along the street.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, law enforcement said.

The crash is currently under investigation, police say.