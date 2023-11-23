Expand / Collapse search

Man injured while attempting to save belongings in St. Louis County garage fire

By FOX 9 Staff
St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was seriously injured after attempting to save items from a garage fire in St. Louis County

On Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Cloquet Area Fire Department responded to a report of a detached garage on fire in the 3500 block of Nelson Road in Brevator Township. 

A 64-year-old man suffered injuries after reportedly going into the burning garage to attempt to save items, the sheriff's office says. The man was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital and is in serious but stable condition. 

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire. Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected. 