Man seriously injured from flying shrapnel in Benton County field

A man in Benton County was airlifted on Saturday after shrapnel from a recreational firearm incident damaged his abdomen, according to authorities.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Sunday that law enforcement responded around 9:30 p.m. to a field in Maywood Township for reports of a man who was injured in a recreational firearm incident.

Law enforcement arrived at the 8000 block of 17th Avenue Northeast and found people in a field helping a 26-year-old man suffering from what authorities described as serious injuries to his abdomen.

During the investigation, authorities learned Tannerite was placed inside a metal barrel near a group of people. Someone then proceeded to fire through the barrel, causing it to explode. Shrapnel went flying in several directions and hit the man in his abdomen.

The man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities did not say where the 26-year-old man was standing in relation to the explosion or who fired the rifle. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.