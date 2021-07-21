Man injured in St. Paul shooting Wednesday

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 3 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of East George Street on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

