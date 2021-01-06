Man injured in shooting in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.
Elder says at 6:27 p.m. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Pillsbury Ave S.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital.
No one in custody. The case remains under investigation.