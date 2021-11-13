Man injured in hunting accident in Polk County, Minn.

Authorities say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a hunting accident Saturday morning in Polk County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 10:22 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Highway 2 and 380th Avenue SW for a report of a hunter with a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived on scene and located the victim, a 19-year-old man, who was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, another hunting accident was reported in Meeker County where a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.