Hunter accidentally shoots self in leg in Meeker County

A hunter is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday afternoon in Meeker County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:40 p.m., officials received a report of a person with a gunshot wound from a hunting accident in the 72000 block of County State Aid Highway 27 in Kingston Township. Authorities arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Deputies learned a tourniquet had been applied to control the bleeding. Investigators determined it as an accidental discharge.

The hunter was identified by family as 38-year-old Mike Hendrickson. On the GoFundMe page, Hendrickson's brother-in-law Matt Pederson wrote that the gun discharged into Hendrickson's left thigh while he was climbing the tree stand. His nephew was with him and went to get help while Hendrickson applied a tourniquet.

"His first surgery revealed significant loss of tissue, coupled with losing a large portion of his femur," Pederson wrote.

Hendrickson was airlifted to Hennepin County Center, where he has begun a long road to recovery of a broken femur. His family told FOX 9 that he has already had two surgeries since Friday afternoon and could lose his leg, but doctors are "cautiously optimistic" after his surgery Saturday morning.

The family has raised over $5,000 for Hendrickson's recovery so far and is giving updates on the GoFundMe and CaringBridge.

"Our family wants Mike to focus on getting better and not have him troubled with worry on how to get there," Pederson wrote. "Mike has always been the kind of person who will drop everything to help a person in need; friend, family and strangers alike. Our family wants to reciprocate that spirit of giving for Mike."