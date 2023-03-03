Man indicted in 2021 murder of St. Cloud woman is acquitted

One of four people indicted in the June 2021 murder of Keisa Lange in St. Cloud has been acquitted.

Kenneth Jamal Carter has been found not guilty of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Two other aiding and abetting murder charges he faced in the case had previously been dismissed.

Lange was found dead around 9:30 a.m. on June 3, 2021, on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. She had been shot in the head.

Carter was among four people indicted in Lange's killing. According to the charges, the suspects allegedly thought Lange was an informant working with the feds to build a case against them.

Another person indicted in the case, DeAntae Demond Davis, is scheduled to go to trial in April.