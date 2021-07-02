4 indicted for murder of St. Cloud woman found dead on side of road

A Stearns County grand jury indicted four people Thursday for their roles in the death of a woman in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month.

Twenty-three-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter, 33-year-old Angela Jones and 36-year-old Alicia Lewis were indicted on charges including aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder and aiding and abetting second-degree international murder for their roles in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange on June 3. All four suspects were charged by complaint with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Jones was also charged with aiding and abetting felony kidnapping.

Lane was found dead around 9:30 a.m. at June 3 on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. She had been shot in the head.

According to the charges, video surveillance showed Lange leaving an apartment with Jones, Carter and Davis. A white Ford Fusion was seen leaving a parking lot near the apartment a short time later.

According to the suspects’ interviews with police, all four were in the Ford Fusion with Lange. Lewis told police she was driving and that Jones directed her where to go. She drove to the end of Cooper Avenue South, where one or both of the male suspects shot Lange, then dumped her body.

Afterwards, the group burned clothing and sanitized the Fusion.

All four suspects in the case remain in custody.