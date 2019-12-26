Man in custody following deadly St. Paul shooting, van crash

article

A 28-year-old man is custody following a deadly shooting in St. Paul that led to a van crash into a cemetery about three miles away, according to St. Paul police. The incident marks the city's 30th homicide this year.

Sgt. Mike Ernster says police responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of State Street in St. Paul. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the parking lot of J and P Trading. Emergency crews took the man to Regions Hospital, where he later passed away.

Police have now confirmed a second incident Thursday night is connected to the deadly shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a report of an assault at Jackson Street and Sycamore Street East. When police arrived, they found an injured woman and a van that had crashed into the fence line of Oakland Cemetery. Paramedics took the woman, who suffered a minor head injury, to Regions Hospital. According to preliminary information, police believe she was injured from falling or being pushed from the van before it crashed.

As of Friday morning, the woman was still hospitalized.

St. Paul police are investigating the scene of a reported assault and van crash at Jackson and Sycamore. Police are looking into the possibility that the incident is related to an earlier shooting. (FOX 9)

The 28-year-old man, who had been driving the van, ran away, but was later found and arrested. He is now in custody at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The shooting victim will be identified by the Ramey County Medical Examiner.