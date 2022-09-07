Man hurt in road rage shooting on I-94 near Avon, Minn.

A man was injured after deputies say an irate driver opened fire on him on I-94 near Avon, Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded around 7:40 p.m. to the reported shooting on I-94 between St. Joseph and Avon.

The victim told deputies the gunman had opened fire from another vehicle then continued westbound on the highway. Deputies met up with the victim at his home, not far from the shooting scene. Investigators say the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose.

Deputies say the suspected shooter, a 23-year-old man from Michigan, was stopped near the Melrose exit. He is being held on second-degree assault charges.

According to investigators, some sort of driving dispute prelude shots being fired, but the exact circumstances are unknown. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.