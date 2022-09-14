Man hurt in Oak Grove motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle in Oak Grove, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a report of a crash around 5:15 p.m. after a motorcyclist traveling east on Viking Blvd NW hit an SUV that was turning left from Flamingo Stree NW.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital, according to authorities. The man's identity has not been released.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say they are not releasing additional information at this time.

Note: authorities initially said the motorcyclist had died but corrected later in the evening that he is injured and in an "unknown condition" at the hospital.