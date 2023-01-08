Man hurt in drive-by shooting on I-394

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-394 in Minneapolis in the overnight hours.

Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the shooting that happened in the HOV lane of 394. Officers say four men in a vehicle were headed westbound on I-394 when someone pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police say.

The passenger vehicle swerved off the road and into a snow embankment on the north side, investigators add. One person from the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. They are expected to survive, police say.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.