Man hospitalized after being shot in chest in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Saturday night in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to the 5000 block of 73rd Avenue North on reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, law enforcement said. Life-saving measures were taken, and the man was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect has not been located, and the incident is being investigated.