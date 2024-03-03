Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after being shot in chest in Brooklyn Park

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
police tape article

File photo police tape.  (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Saturday night in Brooklyn Park. 

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to the 5000 block of 73rd Avenue North on reports of a person with a gunshot wound. 

Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, law enforcement said. Life-saving measures were taken, and the man was taken to the hospital. 

Police say the suspect has not been located, and the incident is being investigated. 