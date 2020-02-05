Man hit, killed by car while crossing Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis

article

A man in his 50s was hit and killed by a car near Hiawatha Avenue South and 26th Street East in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 3:10 a.m. Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the man was crossing Hiawatha when he was hit by a car.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver had a green light at the time of the crash.

The driver, a man in his 20s, is cooperating with police.