Man who hit deer fatally struck while clearing it off road: Sheriff's office

The Brief An early morning collision between a vehicle and a man trying to clear a dead deer off of County Road 46 in Dakota County turned fatal early on Nov. 27. According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a 69-year-old man from Hastings was the victim in the crash, and also the man who previously hit the deer that was on the stretch of road in Marshan Township. The incident remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.



What we know

Around 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 27, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a vehicle and pedestrian collision on County Road 46 in Marshan Township.

According to authorities, a man from Hastings struck a deer driving west on County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive when he pulled onto the shoulder to remove the deer from the road. At that point, a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane fatally hit him.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and is cooperating with an investigation, a press release said.

What’s next

The crash remains under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.