Man who hit deer fatally struck while clearing it off road: Sheriff's office
DAKOTA CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 69-year-old Hastings man is dead after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while he was clearing a deer from the road that he had just hit.
What we know
Around 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 27, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a vehicle and pedestrian collision on County Road 46 in Marshan Township.
According to authorities, a man from Hastings struck a deer driving west on County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive when he pulled onto the shoulder to remove the deer from the road. At that point, a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane fatally hit him.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and is cooperating with an investigation, a press release said.
What’s next
The crash remains under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.
The Source: A press release provided by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.