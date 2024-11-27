Expand / Collapse search

Man who hit deer fatally struck while clearing it off road: Sheriff's office

By
Published  November 27, 2024 4:08pm CST
Dakota County
FOX 9

The Brief

    • An early morning collision between a vehicle and a man trying to clear a dead deer off of County Road 46 in Dakota County turned fatal early on Nov. 27.
    • According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a 69-year-old man from Hastings was the victim in the crash, and also the man who previously hit the deer that was on the stretch of road in Marshan Township.
    • The incident remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

DAKOTA CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 69-year-old Hastings man is dead after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while he was clearing a deer from the road that he had just hit.

What we know

Around 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 27, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a vehicle and pedestrian collision on County Road 46 in Marshan Township.

According to authorities, a man from Hastings struck a deer driving west on County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive when he pulled onto the shoulder to remove the deer from the road. At that point, a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane fatally hit him.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and is cooperating with an investigation, a press release said.

What’s next

The crash remains under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

The Source: A press release provided by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.