Man guilty of kidnapping, bank fraud in connection to robberies

A federal jury has found a Minneapolis man guilty of a string of crimes after he robbed two women at gunpoint in September 2022.

Raymond Nunn was found guilty of kidnapping, bank fraud, and identity theft stemming from the robbery of at least two women in Arden Hills.

According to evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Nunn approached a woman in Arden Hills who had just parked her car.

While wearing a mask and gloves, and carrying a handgun, Nunn forced her to drive him to an ATM in Minneapolis and withdraw cash. He then made her drive to Matthews Park, where he stole her car and fled.

According to court documents, Nunn was later seen on surveillance videos exiting her car, removing his hood and mask, and entering a nearby corner grocery store.

Four days later, he returned to the same store, this time in a car registered to him. Authorities were then able to trace the vehicle to his address.

A search of his home found evidence of additional robberies, including stolen credit cards used to obtain money from bank accounts.

Nunn was arrested on September 22, 2022, in Minneapolis.

A sentencing for his charges will be held at a later date.