Man faces additional federal charge for Arden Hills carjacking

A man facing charges in Ramsey County for the September kidnapping and armed carjacking of a woman in Arden Hills now faces an additional charge in federal court, according to a Friday press release from the Department of Justice.

Raphael Ramon Nunn, 56, was charged in September with kidnapping and 1st-degree aggravated robbery in Ramsey County Court but received an additional federal charge for carjacking on Monday, court documents state.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 13 around 7:25 a.m. Nunn was wearing a mask and gloves while armed with a handgun when he approached a woman in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.

The woman grabbed the barrel of the gun, and Nunn pushed her to the ground. He forced her to get back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis, court documents state.

Prosecutors say she was forced to withdraw cash from an ATM. He then told her to drive to Matthews Park in south Minneapolis and instructed her to leave her phone and key fob in the car.

Nunn told her he was going to drive the car to the other side of the park, where she could retrieve it after he left. The complaint states that the woman later found her vehicle empty and called the police.

According to the affidavit, Nunn was seen on surveillance videos near the scene of the crime. He was captured leaving the victim’s vehicle and entering a nearby grocery store. He returned to the same store four days later in a car registered to his name and appeared to be wearing the same shirt as during the carjacking, the press release states.

Police say they recovered a black revolver-style handgun in a backpack behind the couch of a residence he was staying at in addition to clothing consistent with what was worn during the robbery, court documents state.

In the criminal complaint, Ramsey County prosecutors outlined Nunn’s 17 felony convictions which date back to 1983.

Nunn made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.