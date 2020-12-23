Man found shot to death in car in Minneapolis overnight

Minneapolis police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Seward neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At 12:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found a parked vehicle with a man inside who had been shot.

Officers removed the victim and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.