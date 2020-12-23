Man found shot to death in car in Minneapolis overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
14
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Man found shot to death in car in Minneapolis overnight

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Seward
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Seward neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

At 12:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found a parked vehicle with a man inside who had been shot. 

Officers removed the victim and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the shooting. 

No one is in custody at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. 