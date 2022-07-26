Man found shot dead in SUV in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police say a man was found shot dead in an SUV Tuesday morning on the 700 block of Oliver Avenue North.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 2:40 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male in the front seat of an SUV who had been shot dead.

At this time no suspects are in custody, but a 911 caller told police they saw a man in a hoodie walking away from the scene after the shooting.

The name of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.