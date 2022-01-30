Man found dead on Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul, police say

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the street Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call of a man down in the street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. When officers and medics arrived, they found a man laying on the south side of the street and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police were unable to clarify if there was any trauma to his body and say they're awaiting the medical examiner's autopsy report to determine the nature of his death.

The man has not been identified yet. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death and identification, which will be released at a later date.

This is an active investigation. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111.