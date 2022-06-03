Man found dead inside burned car has multiple agencies looking for answers

After a man was found dead in the passenger seat of a burned vehicle in Waite Park, multiple agencies are working to piece together what led up to his death.

The Waite Park Police Department is working in partnership with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the State Fire Marshal and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to investigate the death of Musa Sabriye, who was found dead in the front seat of his burned vehicle Monday.

According to a preliminary news release, at around 12:52 a.m. on May 30 the Waite Park Police and Fire departments responded to a car fire in the 1500 Block of County Road 6 in Waite Park.

Upon arrival, police and fire personnel found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. After the fire department extinguished the flames a body was found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle and the body were badly damaged and authorities were initially unable to identify the victim or the make and model of the vehicle.