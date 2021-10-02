Man found dead in Stearns County, officials investigating

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Friday evening in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a person found lying on 150th Street in Luxemburg Township. The caller, a passerby, said the person appeared to have been shot and looked deceased.

When officials arrived, they found a man dead in a field approach, with a vehicle parked nearby.

The case is under investigation.