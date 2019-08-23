Man found dead in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

article

Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night in north Minneapolis.

According to police, at 11:20 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call on the 2700 block of Irving Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside the home. It appears the man had been shot.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All Tips are anonymous and those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.