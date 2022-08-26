Man fatally struck by Amtrak train east of St. Cloud

article

An Amtrak train fatally struck a man who was standing on the tracks east of St. Cloud on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the Amtrak train was heading east about 9 a.m. just south of Clear Lake when the train hit the man standing on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are working to identify the man.

According to Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari, the collision occurred on tracks owned by BNSF railways. The train had departed Seattle on Wednesday and is part of the agency's Empire Building line.

"There were no injuries to our customers or our crew, but we will be delayed for the course of the investigation by local authorities," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari told Fox 9.

The person was "trespassing on BNSF Railway tracks" at the time of the collision, Magliari said in a press release.

There were 183 passengers onboard the train at the time of the incident. The train was delayed by about one hour and 45 minutes, but it's now back in service, according to the release.

The collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.