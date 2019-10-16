Man fatally stabbed in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, homicide investigation launched

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from injuries in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood early Wednesday morning. He died a short time later.

According to police, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man lying in the road in the area of 7th Street Southeast and 5th Avenue Southeast.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be injuries from an assault. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reports that the victim, a 27-year-old man, he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).