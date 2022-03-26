Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, marking city's 14th homicide in 2022

Police are investigating a shooting death inside a residence near 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Around 7:50 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue South. When they arrived, they found a man in their 40s who had been shot in the neck.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made yet. It's the city's 14th homicide this year.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit anonymous tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.