Man fatally shot in Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

Police say a man died after being shot early Saturday morning in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 600 block of University Avenue Southeast. Minneapolis police said officers responded to the scene and found a 40-year-old man lying in the street of a nearby intersection with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, who transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center. Officials said he died from his injuries.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between a group of people inside a nearby business. Law enforcement processed the scene and collected evidence, but no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here.