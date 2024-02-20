Man fatally shot in Grant County, brother arrested: Sheriff

article

A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his brother over the weekend in western Minnesota, according to authorities.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a man called dispatch around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday to report that he had shot his brother.

The sheriff’s office did not say where the shooting occurred, but when authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 33-year-old Stephen Grytdahl, who was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said a 30-year-old man has been arrested but has not been officially charged as of Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not share further details about the shooting but that the incident remains under investigation with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.