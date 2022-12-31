Man fatally shot in car near U.S. Bank Stadium: Police

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue. When officers responded to the report of a shooting, they found a man in his 20s sitting inside a running vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene, according to police.

The car was in a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue near the U.S. Bank Stadium and Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). Police interviewed people in the area to try and figure out the circumstances of the shooting. Minneapolis police have not released any details about the investigation.

The department's forensics division and homicide investigators arrived in downtown Minneapolis to start processing the scene and collect evidence.

No arrests have been made. Police say anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.