Man federally charged with murder in Red Lake police officer shooting

A 28-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a police officer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota Tuesday is now facing federal charges in the case.

Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged David Donnell Jr. of Redby with second-degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Red Lake Police Officer Ryan Bialke. 37.

According to the complaint, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check at Donnell’s home early Tuesday morning after his girlfriend asked her mother to call police because Donnell was suicidal. Five officers responded to Donnell’s house. While on their way to the scene, they learned he had an active warrant.

When officers approached the house, they found Donnell standing on the outside porch. They tried to get him to walk off the porch towards them, but he went inside the house. They talked to Donnell through an open window in an attempt to get him to come outside, but he refused.

The officers attempted to breach the door to take Donnell into custody on the tribal warrant. Officer Bialke reportedly kicked the front door, at which point gunfire erupted from inside the house in the direction of the officers, according to the complaint. Officer Bialke was struck by the gunfire through the door.

Gunfire continued from inside the house toward the remaining four officers. One officer returned fire before the group retreated into the woods.

Officer Bialke succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a witness saw Donnell leaving the scene holding a rifle. Officers then received a phone call from Donnell’s girlfriend, who lives two house west of the scene. She told police Donnell came to her house and she took a firearm away from him.

Officers arrived at the woman’s home and took Donnell into custody. As officers were arrested him, Donnell said he was sorry, the complaint said.

In an interview with law enforcement, Donnell admitted to shooting at the police officers while they were trying to get into his house. He said he fired numerous rounds from his rifle. He said he knew the people he was shooting at were police officers. He explained he knew he had an outstanding warrant and did not want to be arrested.

In addition to bullet holes throughout the front of the residence, law enforcement also located bullet holes in one of the marked police squad cars.

Donnell made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have expressed their condolences for the Red Lake Police Tribal Police Department following Bialke’s death. The Red Lake Tribal Council directed all tribal programs and businesses to lower flags to half-staff for the rest of the week in honor of the fallen officer.