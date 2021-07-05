Man drowns while trying to retrieve bobber in Kandiyohi County lake

A 28-year-old man drowned Sunday after trying to retrieve a bobber while out fishing in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 8 p.m., officials responded to a report of a man who had gone under the water in North Long Lake near Hawick.

Authorities determined the man had gone into the water to retrieve a bobber while out fishing from a dock. While attempting to retrieve the bobber, the man began to struggle, went under the water and had not come back up. He did not have a life vest on.

Officials searched the area and eventually located the man and began life-saving measures. But, the man died at the scene.