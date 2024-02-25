Man, dog injured in camper shooting in Minneapolis

A man and his dog were both hurt when someone fired shots into a camper parked in Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. along Thomas Avenue North near North 14th Avenue.

Police say a man, woman, and a dog were inside a camper at that location when someone walked up, opened the door, and fired shots.

The man, who police say is in his 40s, was shot and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The dog in the camper was also hurt and taken by animal control for medical care.

The woman inside the camper was not hurt in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.