Man dies in vehicle following shooting Monday in Minneapolis

A man died Monday night after police found him inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Hillside Avenue North for the report of shots fired. Responding officers found an adult male in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Authorities attempted lifesaving measures onsite, but were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and it remains an active investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the deceased male’s name along with the cause and nature of his death.