River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County

Man dies in hospital after being shot in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot in April died from his injuries.

Police gave an update early Friday morning that investigators were notified on April 30 that a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds had died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the victim’s name. 

Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on April 27 near the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Investigators learned two men were in a vehicle when a second car drove past and people inside fired multiple shots at the men then left the scene. 

The men self-transported to the hospital, one with an apartment non-life threatening gunshot wound and one with multiple potential life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. 

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 