Man dies in hospital after being shot in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot in April died from his injuries.

Police gave an update early Friday morning that investigators were notified on April 30 that a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds had died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on April 27 near the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Investigators learned two men were in a vehicle when a second car drove past and people inside fired multiple shots at the men then left the scene.

The men self-transported to the hospital, one with an apartment non-life threatening gunshot wound and one with multiple potential life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.