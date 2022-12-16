Man dies 3 days after being shot in Minneapolis

Police are investigating the recent death of a 27-year-old man who was shot Monday while in a vehicle in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said their homicide unit was notified early Thursday morning the shooting victim, identified by the medical examiner as Abdi Omar Abukar, had died from complications related to the gunshot wounds he sustained three days earlier.

According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert on Monday near the 500 block of Knox Avenue North. They found Abukar unconscious in the driver's seat of a car with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say preliminary information from people in the area indicates a man ran away from the scene, and a vehicle left the area after the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Monday’s shooting is the 77th death investigation for the MPD homicide unit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can submit a tip to CrimeStoppersMN.