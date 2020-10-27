Man dies hours after shooting in Minneapolis Sunday night

A man died hours after a shooting in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired and a ShotSpotter activation on the 1700 block of Emerson Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 20s on the ground in grave condition suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers initiated CPR and were able to regain a pulse before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim died on Monday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release their identity as well as the nature and cause of their death at a later date.

The suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No one is in custody.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.