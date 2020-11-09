Man dies hours after being shot in Uptown carjacking Sunday night

A man in his late teens died after he was shot during a carjacking in the Uptown area of Minneapolis Sunday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Bryant Avenue South and Lake Street West. When officers arrived they found the man in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another person were in a car near Fremont Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue South when they were approached by a man who got into the backseat of the car and tried to rob them.

During the encounter, the victim was shot. The suspect fled and the vehicle with the victim inside drove off, stopping and Bryant and Lake to notify the police.

The victim died at the hospital several hours after the shooting, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.